Military police exhume civilian hero after fatal shooting during Jerusalem attack

The investigators open Yuval Kastleman's grave in order to transfer the body to Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, after deadly friendly fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that the body of the late Yuval Doron Kastleman was exhumed, with the permission of his family, as part of an ongoing investigation into his death.

Kastleman eliminated Hamas terrorists that targeted a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem, murdering three Israeli civilians before being stopped on December 1. He then threw his weapon aside to show he is unarmed after the fire exchange, but was shot and killed by an IDF reserve soldier.

The reserve soldier has since been arrested by the military police, initially held in jail but was later put into house arrest. The family of Kastleman has been presented with details from the Military Prosecutor's Office, according to the latest statement.

"The military police, accompanied by the military prosecution, acted to conduct additional tests with relevant professionals, from which new and relevant information emerged. According to this information, it was found that there is an investigative scope in holding an autopsy," the statement explained.

"This current information was brought to the attention of the family of the late Yuval, and they expressed their consent to the opening of the grave," it stated.

"Upon receiving the position and examining all the relevant data, the investigating military police and the military prosecution acted to open the grave in order to transfer the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy," the statement concluded.