Netanyahu promises families of fallen that their fight will ensure Israel's survival

'You have a mandate to fight; you do not have a mandate to stop in the middle. This is the testament of the fallen,' the families wrote to the Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought letters of support from families of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fallen soldiers, calling for a “a steadfast spirit” with a “mandate to fight,” reading for the Israeli cabinet ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

"Today the Government will receive a security briefing. I would first like to read a letter that I received this morning from dozens of families of our fallen heroes,” Netanyahu opened the cabinet meeting.

“The people are strong, with a steadfast spirit. The heroic civilians and soldiers are determined to reach absolute victory. You have a mandate to fight; you do not have a mandate to stop in the middle. This is the testament of the fallen and it is our obligation to the living,” the prime minister read from the letter.

“I would like to respond to the dear families: The testament of the fallen is what guides us. We will fight to the end,” he stated.

“We will achieve all of our goals: eliminating Hamas, releasing all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza does not again become a focus of terrorism, incitement and attacks against the State of Israel,” Netanyahu declared.

The Israeli prime minister concluded by saying "We will continue to fight until the end on behalf of the fallen and to ensure our lives here in the Land of Israel”