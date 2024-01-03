An accompanying Hebrew-language website will also be launched, joining the existing network of English, French and Arabic

i24NEWS is announcing the launch of a new Hebrew-language news channel broadcast from Israel, as well as accompanying Hebrew-language website. It joins the network’s existing channels in English, French, and Arabic.

The channel will provide Israeli viewers with continuous news updates and diverse current affairs content, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

The Hebrew channel’s launch follows extensive market research and development to tailor the channel to the Israeli audience. It will be a commercial, advertisement-based channel, and will be available for free on all OTT and digital platforms in Israel.

i24NEWS CEO Frank Melloul said of the launch: “We embark on this journey equipped with knowledge, tools, and a decade of professional experience, enabling us to establish a news channel meeting international standards and tailored to the Israeli audience."

"For years, we promised to bring i24NEWS to Israel, and we are ready for this mission. The Israeli audience deserves an insightful, responsible, and balanced news channel, and that is precisely what i24NEWS Hebrew will deliver," Melloul concluded.

Israel Twito, former CEO of Israeli channel News 13, has been appointed as manager and editor-in-chief of i24NEWS Hebrew.

Twito began his media career at News 10, where he served as a senior editor for various programs. He was appointed vice president of content for News 13 in 2018, and led the merger with Reshet. In 2019, he was appointed CEO of Channel 13’s news company, overseeing critical periods such as the Covid-19 pandemic and four election cycles during his two-year tenure.

Currently, i24NEWS is expanding its broadcasting facility at Jaffa Port, constructing a fourth studio designed for the new channel. This state-of-the-art studio will incorporate advanced broadcasting technologies and innovative visual

elements, promising viewers a unique and enhanced experience.

Launched in July 2013, i24NEWS features 3 international news channels in English, French, and Arabic with coverage of news about Israel, the Middle East, and major global events. The main studios are located in Jaffa Port, with additional studios and broadcast points established over the years.

The channels are currently available on all leading platforms in Israel.