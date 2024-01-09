NBA's Deni Avdija displays tribute to wounded actor Idan Amedi

Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija made a heartfelt gesture during Monday evening's game, wearing shoes adorned with a heartfelt tribute to singer and actor Idan Amedi, who sustained serious injuries while serving the IDF in the conflict in Gaza.

The Washington Wizards' forward showcased a handwritten message on his footwear dedicated to Amedi, which read, "For the recovery of Idan son of Tova Amedi," echoing the sentiments of a traditional Jewish prayer for the well-being of a sick or injured individual.

Despite the Wizards' 128-136 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Avdija delivered a strong performance on the court, scoring 17 points during the game.

Idan Amedi, known for his roles in popular shows like "Fauda," was gravely injured while serving in reserve duty within the Combat Engineering Corps. Amedi has been airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he remains sedated and under medical care.

A heartfelt plea for prayers and support for Amedi's recovery emerged on social media, initiated by his cousin Ayelet on Instagram. Amedi's father confirmed the injury but assured the public that his son's life was not in immediate danger.

Hospital sources reported that Amedi underwent extensive and critical surgery following the incident. Though still in a serious condition, there's cautious optimism regarding his recovery, with medical professionals indicating that individuals with similar injuries have often managed to survive.

In a recent video message recorded amid the conflict, Amedi had called for unity among Israelis, urging an end to internal discord during these challenging times.