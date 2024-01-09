Kfar Saba tops Israel's quality of life rankings

In a recent report released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, Kfar Saba has emerged as the leading city in terms of quality of life among Israel's 18 largest cities for the year 2022.

The study examined 49 indicators in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, shedding light on various aspects that contribute to the well-being of residents.

Kfar Saba secured the top spot with an impressive overall score, surpassing the national average in 36 out of 49 indicators. Key factors contributing to Kfar Saba's high ranking include notable scores in life expectancy, night safety, University pass rate, and residents' satisfaction with the cleanliness of the residential environment.

Rehovot, Ramat Gan, and Haifa also stood out among cities with high scores in terms of quality of life. Rishon LeZion, which topped the rankings the previous year, secured the fourth position, distinguished by the lowest rate of depression and perceived discrimination among its residents.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90

On the other hand, Ashkelon experienced a decline in its ranking, placing itself in the middle category alongside cities like Netanya, Petah Tikva, Holon, and Beer Sheva. Despite this, Ashkelon excelled in citizens' ability to influence government policy and satisfaction with work-life balance.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Tel Aviv, another city in the middle category, led in terms of employment rates, especially for jobs with promotion prospects. The city also boasted the lowest rate of loneliness among residents and high civic involvement.

Cities with the lowest overall scores in the quality of life indices include Hadera, Bnei Brak, Bat Yam, Ashdod, and Jerusalem. Bnei Brak stood out for having the lowest rate of overweight among primary school students, the highest voter turnout rate in the 25th Knesset elections, and a high percentage of engagement in volunteer activities.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Ashdod was recognized for its low percentage of "involuntary" part-time employees and residents' ability to cope with problems. Jerusalem, despite its low overall ranking, excelled in the highest percentage of recycled waste.

The report provides valuable insights into the diverse aspects shaping the quality of life across Israeli cities.

