Air France to resume flights to Israel as foreign carriers gradually return

After a hiatus due to Israel-Hamas war, Air France announced its decision to recommence flights to Israel starting January 24.

The move follows a trend among foreign carriers in resuming their services to the region after suspending flights at the onset of the conflict that began on October 7.

An Air France spokesperson confirmed the airline's plans, revealing that they would operate three weekly flights from Paris to Tel Aviv. The flights will be facilitated using Airbus A350 aircraft, marking the airline's renewed commitment to connecting travelers between the two destinations.

This announcement aligns with similar decisions made by other foreign carriers. Lufthansa, Swiss, and Austrian Airlines have already resumed their flights to Israel earlier this week, signaling a gradual return to regular air travel services amid stabilizing conditions in the region.

Ariel Hermoni / Israel's Defense Ministry

The suspension of flights to Israel by several international airlines was a precautionary measure in response to the heightened tensions and security concerns during the conflict. However, with the situation showing signs of improvement and stability, airlines are gradually reinstating their routes, aiming to facilitate travel and reconnect passengers to and from Israel.