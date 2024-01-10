50,000 people flock to the Western Wall to pray for safe return of hostages, IDF troops

In a show of unity and solidarity, thousands gathered at the Western Wall for a prayer rally dedicated to the safety of IDF soldiers and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Over 50,000 people came to the Western Wall to show their support.

The Chief Rabbis, joined by numerous religious organizations, movements, and prominent rabbis, urged the people of Israel to join them in seeking divine intervention for the well-being of IDF soldiers currently engaged in the conflict in the Gaza Strip. "In this war, we have many victims, and everyone's heart cries for the fallen," they stated, urging widespread participation in seeking divine intervention during these challenging times.

50,000 Israelis flocked to the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, answering the call of a coalition led by Israel's Ashkenazi and Sephardic Chief Rabbis, prominent religious figures, and families of hostages.

The purpose of the gathering was to "cry out, plead, and invoke heavenly mercy upon all of Israel," with a special focus on praying for the safe return of hostages held by Hamas.

