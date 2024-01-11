Shouting toward Gaza: Families of Israeli hostages use loudspeakers to reach abducted relatives

Relatives of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, since the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, went on Thursday to Israel's border with the coastal enclave near Kibbutz Nirim on Thursday, in an effort to get a message of hope across to family members as their time in captivity gets closer to 100 days.

"Don't lose hope. We will move heaven and earth to bring you back," the families sent their message in the direction of Khan Yunis.

The families used large, powerful loudspeakers to amplify their messages toward Gaza, in the hope that it would be enough for their loved ones to hear them, "We can't believe it's been almost 100 days. Stay strong, it's almost over."

"Hang in there! We won't stop until you come home. All the people of Israel are with you," the families said into the loudspeakers.

Malki Shem Tov, father of Omer Shem Tov, held as a hostage in Gaza, said, "Omer Shem Tov, Omer Shem Tov, it's Dad. I hope you can hear us, Omer. Be strong, I know you're strong, I know your faith sustains you, we're all waiting for you to come home, soon, just a little more. Soon, you'll get out of there!"

Sunday will mark 100 days since the bloody attack of October 7, in which 3,000 Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli communities close to the border with Gaza, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing around 240 hostages.