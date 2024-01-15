Special program launched to strengthen Druze resilience in times of war

The Druze community has forged deep ties with the State of Israel since its establishment in 1948. From the start of the war on October 7, the Druze showed their dedication and bravery in combat and in various civilian volunteer activities.

With support from the Jewish Federation of Boston, the Israeli Association of Community Centers (IACC) offers a tailored program of emotional support to Druze families, aimed at building social and community resilience.

Rallying to Israel's defense, many Druze men were conscripted as reserves and some of them died in combat in Gaza. The terrible death toll from the Druze community even exceeds its share of the population.

Many families have been deprived of their enlisted husbands and fathers for more than three months, living in the largely evacuated northern regions.

Druze Community

In an attempt to provide comfort, the Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC) and the Jewish Federation of Boston, have established a tailor-made program focused on emotional support, education and personal enrichment activities for meet the needs of Druze families.

Simultaneously, the Jewish Federation of Boston, through its impressive multi-million dollar fundraising, is strengthening its commitment to supporting the resilience of Israeli society, with a particular focus on the Druze community.

Druze Community

​The program includes the creation of temporary learning centers in areas where the education system has been disrupted by the war. The centers are equipped with computers and educational materials necessary for face-to-face and distance learning.

In addition, workshops for mothers on managing stressful situations were organized. Finally, the program implements enrichment activities and care programs for children and youth in Druze villages.

Druze Community

"Since October 7, and despite differences, the Druze community has stood alongside Israeli society. As the war continues, Druze families in Hurfeish and other northern towns face multiple challenges for which the "IACC community centers can help them. Today, there are five such centers in 16 communities," said Safi Salama, director of the Julis community center.

Druze Community

This collaborative initiative aims to alleviate the concerns faced by Druze families. By joining forces, IACC, the Boston Jewish Federation and members of the Druze community seek to build social cohesion and resilience within the Druze community.

The Druze have played a notable role in the state's history and society. The country has around 150,000 Druze, or around 2% of the total population.

Israel Museum

The majority reside in the mountainous regions of northern Israel, spanning Mount Carmel, the Galilee and the Golan Heights. They occupy important positions in the public and military spheres and demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the state; they played a key role within the IDF, particularly in elite units.

This alliance with the state, often referred to as a "blood pact" between the Jewish and Druze communities, has given the Druze a unique position in Israeli society, distinguishing it from other non-Jewish minorities.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS site