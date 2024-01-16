Netanyahu convenes Gaza border communities as part of efforts to rebuild area

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Regional Council heads and mayors from communities bordering Gaza, along with members of the War Cabinet and additional ministers, in order to reassure that the area will be rebuilt to “an even greater prosperity.”

"We are determined to rebuild the communities and the kibbutzim, in what is called 'the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip', to return the residents to their homes and bring about a much greater prosperity than there was before the war,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying at the meeting.

“To this end, we need – first of all – to achieve victory over Hamas, but also to carry out the necessary actions in the civilian sector; therefore, we have convened the War Cabinet today, together with the team of ministers,” the prime minister spoke with the Council heads at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command HQ.

“We rely on our heroic soldiers and excellent commanders to achieve the military goal. At the same time, we also rely on your leadership, in your capacity as the heads of the communities, working together with the Government ministries, to achieve this rebuilding and this prosperity,” he concluded.

Haim Zach / GPO

Present at the meeting were Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, Minister Gadi Eisenkot, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Aryeh Deri from the War Cabinet, and several other Israeli ministers, as well as senior government and military officials.

The regional official in attendance were Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Sdot Negev Regional Council Chairman Tamir Idean, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Chairman Itamar Revivo, Eshkol Regional Council Chairman Gadi Yarkoni, Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and Merhavim Regional Council Chairman Shai Hajaj.