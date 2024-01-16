IDF withdraws from West Bank city amid tensions with Haredi sect - report

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have withdrawn security forces from the ultra-Orthodox West Bank city of Modi’in Illit, citing a series of abusive and violent incidents involving members of the Peleg Yerushalmi sect, according to Israel's Army Radio.

Since their deployment to the city following the October 7 massacre and the subsequent conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Israeli forces have faced verbal and physical attacks from members of the Peleg Yerushalmi sect.

The Peleg Yerushlami, also known as the Jerusalem Faction community, opposes Zionism and any cooperation with the State of Israel. They believe that the establishment of the State of Israel is a rebellion against the nations and against God. The sect prohibits any political organization for the Jewish people until the arrival of the Messiah. Additionally, members of the sect are instructed not to report to the IDF recruitment bureau, leading to arrests for those considered evading recruitment.

Reports from Modi’in Illit describe various incidents, including the hurling of objects at IDF soldiers and the breaking of military vehicle windows by ultra-Orthodox Jews. Soldiers on the ground also reported facing incessant slurs from the local community during patrols. These incidents have prompted Israeli forces to refrain from carrying out patrols in the city and operating in certain neighborhoods.

Expressing disappointment, a soldier stated, "We are there to protect these citizens. We cannot provide a quick response if, God forbid, there is a terror attack. We wanted to operate as usual and not surrender to them."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded to the report, asserting that nothing is obstructing the IDF's operations in the city. They emphasized that the IDF will continue to operate in Modi’in Illit and the security fence area, in cooperation with local municipalities, to ensure the security of the residents.