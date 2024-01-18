Former minister and Israel Prize winner, Amnon Rubinstein, passes away at 92

Renowned former minister, esteemed law professor, and Israel Prize laureate Amnon Rubinstein has passed away at the age of 92.

His extensive and impactful career has left an indelible mark on Israeli politics, academia, and legal research.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1931 to a politically engaged revisionist family, Rubinstein's early life was characterized by academic excellence and military service. After serving as an officer in the IDF artillery corps, he pursued academic studies, earning a graduate degree in economics and international relations at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Rubinstein's academic journey continued as he qualified as a lawyer in 1957 and completed doctoral studies in law at the London School of Economics in 1960. He later became a law professor, serving as Dean of the Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University from 1963 to 1973.

In 1974, Rubinstein founded the "Shinoi" movement and entered the Knesset three years later as a member of the Democratic Movement for Change.

His political career saw him hold various ministerial positions, including Minister of Media, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Minister of Education, Culture, and Sports.

Among his noteworthy decisions as Minister of Education was the approval of regional academic colleges and a reduction in mandatory exams for obtaining a matriculation certificate. Rubinstein's contributions extended to chairing key committees, including the Economy Committee and the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

In 2002, Rubinstein retired from the Knesset, concluding his political career. He then assumed the role of Dean of the School of Law at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, later becoming its President. In 2006, he was honored with the Israel Prize for Legal Research, recognizing his profound impact on constitutional law.

Rubinstein's influence extended beyond academia and politics; he authored numerous books, including "From Herzl to Gush Amonim and Back" and "Israel and the Family of Nations."

He also ventured into literary writing with works like "The Blanket" and "Route Number Five."