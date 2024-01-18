English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Former minister and Israel Prize winner, Amnon Rubinstein, passes away at 92

His extensive and impactful career has left an indelible mark on Israeli politics, academia, and legal research

i24NEWS
4 min read
Professor Amnon Rubinstein at the award ceremony for the "EMET Prize" for excellence in academic and professional achievements in the arts, science and culture, held at the Jerusalem theatre on June 26, 2022.
Professor Amnon Rubinstein at the award ceremony for the "EMET Prize" for excellence in academic and professional achievements in the arts, science and culture, held at the Jerusalem theatre on June 26, 2022.Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Renowned former minister, esteemed law professor, and Israel Prize laureate Amnon Rubinstein has passed away at the age of 92. 

His extensive and impactful career has left an indelible mark on Israeli politics, academia, and legal research.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1931 to a politically engaged revisionist family, Rubinstein's early life was characterized by academic excellence and military service. After serving as an officer in the IDF artillery corps, he pursued academic studies, earning a graduate degree in economics and international relations at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90
Amnon RubinsteinPhoto by Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Rubinstein's academic journey continued as he qualified as a lawyer in 1957 and completed doctoral studies in law at the London School of Economics in 1960. He later became a law professor, serving as Dean of the Faculty of Law at Tel Aviv University from 1963 to 1973.

In 1974, Rubinstein founded the "Shinoi" movement and entered the Knesset three years later as a member of the Democratic Movement for Change. 

His political career saw him hold various ministerial positions, including Minister of Media, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Minister of Education, Culture, and Sports.

AP Photo/ Anat Givon
Shimon Peres shares a joke with Amnon Rubinstein at the end of Peres speech on Thursday, April 5, 1990 in Tel Aviv, Israel.AP Photo/ Anat Givon

Among his noteworthy decisions as Minister of Education was the approval of regional academic colleges and a reduction in mandatory exams for obtaining a matriculation certificate. Rubinstein's contributions extended to chairing key committees, including the Economy Committee and the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

In 2002, Rubinstein retired from the Knesset, concluding his political career. He then assumed the role of Dean of the School of Law at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, later becoming its President. In 2006, he was honored with the Israel Prize for Legal Research, recognizing his profound impact on constitutional law.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90
Professor Amnon Rubinstein, Israel's former Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman and Professor of Law Uriel Reichman seen during a press conference regarding the "change of the system of government", in the Israeli parliament on February 10, 2013.Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Rubinstein's influence extended beyond academia and politics; he authored numerous books, including "From Herzl to Gush Amonim and Back" and "Israel and the Family of Nations." 

He also ventured into literary writing with works like "The Blanket" and "Route Number Five."

This article received 1 comments