Before joining reserves, fallen Israeli-Bedouin soldier shared his IDF experience

Israeli-Bedouin reserve soldier, Ahmad Abu Latif, was one of the 21 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) casualties on Monday from one of the deadliest incidents since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Alongside the announcement of his death, was his recent celebrations of the country.

Before being called up to the reserves, the 26 year old had written a social media post in which he expressed his pride for having served in the IDF. The young father then called on all Israelis to unite, whatever their origin or religion.

"My name is Ahmad Abu Latif, father of 11-month-old Mansoura. I've lived in Rahat all my life and for the past two years I've been working in the security department at Ben Gurion University. And above all, I'm proud to be an Israeli Bedouin!" the 26-year-old introduced himself.

"I'm also proud to have served in the IDF as a fighter in the Bedouin Brigade. Those were years I'll never forget. During my service, I discovered my strengths and my ability to meet challenges, and I met extraordinary people who became lifelong friends," he continued.

"I'm happy when I have the opportunity to connect with the people who make up our society and bring cultures closer together. I'm happy to be able to invite my friends to eat meat and Maqluba Braht [a Bedouin delicacy], but also to play music at Kibbutz Shoval and sing Yehudit Ravitz songs,” Abu Latif described the commonality of meeting Israelis from all sectors of society while in the army, particularly from his neighboring Kibbutz.

"Since the start of the war, we've heard a lot about the involvement of Arab citizens. Unfortunately, among the dead are Bedouin and Druze soldiers, Muslims and Christians, who became heroes defending the country,” he wrote of the indiscriminate Hamas-led October 7 massacre, hostage-taking, and attacks in general.

Tami Harel / i24NEWS

“The Bedouin community mourns the civilian victims who were unjustly murdered - Jewish, Christian or Muslim. I want to take this opportunity to wake up all those who are reading this! We all share the same fate and we must be united,” the young father emphasized.

"Unfortunately, there are people who don't believe in the ties between Israeli communities, who try to intimidate, provoke and destroy trust. Don't believe them, and don't let this happen,” he concluded.