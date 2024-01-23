Alarming rise in overweight individuals and smokers in Israel - report

Israel's National Institute for Health Policy Research unveiled its annual report, indicating concerning trends in public health, with nearly 60 percent of Israeli adults now considered overweight or obese.

Despite efforts to combat the obesity epidemic, the latest data shows an upward trajectory, particularly affecting women, where more than a quarter grapple with obesity. Socio-economic disparities exacerbate the issue, with the least affluent populations experiencing the highest impact.

The report underscores a surge in childhood and adolescent obesity. In 2022, 8.5 percent of 7-year-old children were classified as obese, compared to 7 percent in 2019. Among 14 to 15-year-olds, the figure climbs to almost 13 percent, with the highest rates observed in the lowest socio-economic strata.

Professor Nachman Ash, president of the Institute, voiced concern, stating, "We will meet these children in the coming years with diseases. We must act decisively to eradicate this epidemic, increase education, and reduce the consumption of sugary drinks. This is a national problem, not just the health system."

Another worrisome indicator is the surge in smoking rates. In 2022, the smoking rate in Israel reached 21 percent for those over 16, with men being more affected than women (30 percent compared to just over 13 percent).

Additionally, the rate of diabetic patients exceeded 10 percent of the adult population, revealing widening gaps between different socio-economic classes, disproportionately affecting those with low socio-economic status.

Professor Ash sounded the alarm regarding the potential impact of the ongoing war on health indicators. The population's stress and pressure, coupled with a reduction in prevention and health promotion activities, could exacerbate these figures. The decrease in the budget allocated to these critical activities further raises concerns.