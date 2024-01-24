Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed on Wednesday that the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egyptian territory is open around the clock, while Israel is the one obstructing the entry of aid through strict measures as part of its efforts to put pressure on the release of the kidnapped, according to what Reuters reported.

Members of the "Tsav 9" movement, comprising families of hostages, fallen soldiers, demobilized reservists, and displaced civilians, have blocked humanitarian aid trucks at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for hours.

The demonstrators are demanding the return of hostages before allowing the flow of aid and adamantly opposing the transfer of any equipment that could potentially reach or sustain Hamas.

The movement, known for its strong stance, declared that "no aid will flow until the last hostage returns, no equipment will be transferred to the enemy." Among the hundreds of protesters present were family members of fallen Israeli army soldiers, representatives of hostage families, demobilized reservists, and civilians who had been evacuated from their homes in the north and south of the country.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Protesters from the "Tsav 9" movement reported that they successfully bypassed police checkpoints on their way to Kerem Shalom through the region's fields, effectively obstructing truck convoys intended for Hamas. According to members of the movement, dozens of trucks turned around at the insistence of the protesters.

The Kerem Shalom border post, a vital entry point for goods into Gaza, witnessed a standoff as protesters faced off against numerous soldiers and police attempting to prevent the blockade of humanitarian aid. Despite heavy security measures, the protesters remained resolute, with some expressing their intent to spend the night at the site.

Hanna Guyat, a committee member of the Mothers of Fighters organization participating in the protest, emphasized the movement's stance, stating, "Any aid to Hamas should be conditional on the return of the hostages and the disarmament of Hamas." The Mothers of Fighters organization, displaying signs reading "Humanitarian aid kills Israeli soldiers," argues that providing aid to Hamas indirectly endangers the lives of Israeli soldiers currently engaged in the conflict in Gaza.