'Strong defender of coexistence': Brother of fallen Israeli Bedouin soldier promises to continue mission

Kaid Abu Latif at the funeral for his younger brother, Sergeant First Class Ahmad Abu Latif, recounted how the passionate fighter not only fought for the security of his country but also for coexistence between citizens in Israel.

In the Rahat cemetery, Kaid promised to continue the incredible journey of advocacy which his younger brother had begun, describing him as a hero of Israel who dreamed of Jews and Arabs protecting the country hand in hand, for "if we don't defend the country, who will?"

"Every day, Ahmad would send us a message from Gaza to wish us a good day, which filled us with joy and helped us to live through those terrible days better. He was a smiling, deeply kind person who always wanted to help. People knew that if they needed anything, Ahmad would be there. We'll always be proud of him," said Kaid.

"From the start of the war on October 7, he volunteered to fight in Gaza. He was always the first to devote himself. That's what people remember about him. He was a very sociable person, close to people. He liked to give of himself," he continued.

Ahmad had been working as a security guard at Ben-Gurion University in the Negev for two years, but aspired to become a professor.

"He told me, my dream is to become a speaker and I believed him and encouraged him because whatever he wanted, he achieved. I was sure he would achieve all his goals because he was a fighter. Unfortunately, he won't be able to realize his dream, but I hope that his one-year-old daughter Mansoura will become a great teacher to honor her father and that he will be proud of her from where he is," explained Kaid.

"Since October 7, civilians have taken it upon themselves to defend the country, where the state has failed in its duty. The younger generation is showing us that we have to work together, Jews and Arabs, because we are threatened by a common enemy that does not differentiate between religions. The Bedouin community has paid a heavy price for the war, in terms of hostages, dead and missing. We have an obligation to continue in this direction through our actions", he continued.

"Ahmad was proud to be Muslim, Bedouin and Israeli in equal measure, and he wanted to show that pride on the ground by taking action to protect the country," Kaid asserted.

"At his grave, I promised him to continue the mission to which he had committed himself, and to do everything to promote coexistence, not with words but with deeds," he concluded.

Before his death, Ahmad had posted a message on Facebook in which he explained how proud he was to serve in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).