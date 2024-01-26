World marks Holocaust Remembrance with survivors of worst atrocities to Jewish people

“We’re Still Standing” exhibition at the UN was launched to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, focusing on the stories of survivors that demonstrated extraordinary resilience and rebuilt their lives despite the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

Ruth Haran and additional Holocaust survivors that survived the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in southern Israel provided testimony from their experiences of both atrocities, in recordings that were broadcast at the exhibition and at International Holocaust Remembrance Day events across the globe.

Ohad Kev, KKL Archive

"As soon as babies are murdered in their cots, when women are raped, thrown to the ground and murdered brutally the innocents - that is a holocaust!" Haran said in a recorded testimony.

"Unfortunately, the irrational hatred of Jews that led to the Holocaust has not disappeared. On October 7, the terrorist organization Hamas massacred more than a thousand Israelis in the most barbaric way imaginable, simply because they are Jews living in Israel. It was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," EU Ambassador in Israel, Dimitar Tzanchev, said at the Israeli event for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024.

Ohad Kev, KKL Archive

At the New York UN headquarters, at the exhibition attended by dozens of envoys from around the world, Israel’s Ambassador Erdan said “One hundred and ten days ago, the Jewish people suffered the most brutal massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. We saw acts of evil not seen since the Nazis. Hamas terrorists murdered, raped, beheaded, and burned families alive.”

“Yet just like in the aftermath of the Holocaust, just like the stories told in this exhibition, the nation of Israel is rising up like a phoenix from the ashes,” the Israeli ambassador continued.

“Fighting for Israel often seems like an impossible challenge. But when I look around the General Assembly, I remember that the Ambassador of the Babylonian Empire is nowhere to be found, and the flag of the Roman Empire is not waving outside the UN,” Erdan referred to historical accounts of empires that persecuted the Jewish people.

“But do you know which flag is? The Star of David. The flag of the Jewish people living in our eternal homeland,” he concluded.

In honor of the Holocaust survivors, and as part of the exhibition, a book was also launched with photos of the survivors. The organizers said the memorial event “has taken on special importance following the October 7 massacre in which many Israelis were murdered in shocking ways and entire families were exterminated simply because they were Jewish.”

The event was organized by Israel’s mission to the UN, in collaboration with Keren Kayameth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL - JNF) and the World Jewish Restitution Organization, alongside the exhibition was a marketing campaign by the Israeli government to share Ruth Haran’s testimony.