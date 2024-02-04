Israel Police arrest 2 suspects for spitting, swearing at Christian clergyman

Israel Police arrested two suspects overnight, Saturday to Sunday, for spitting and swearing at a Christian clergyman in the Old City of Jerusalem after being identified by the Mabat 2000 system in the area.

The police said both of the suspects were released to house arrest after being questioned, describing one of the suspects as 17-years-old, but have not indicated what will be the next steps in the case.

Senior Israeli politicians were quick to condemn the incident, with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel reportedly saying “law enforcement authorities will exhaust the law with the two.”

Arbel spoke with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, in order to express a displeasure with the suspects’ behavior, saying “This is not the way of Judaism, and we all have the duty to respect each other,” as quoted by Ynet.

The Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, released a statement posted on X, saying “Again an ugly incident of spitting at Christian clergy in Jerusalem. I strongly condemn the ugly acts towards members of other religions.”

“Under the rule of the State of Israel, all members of religions will enjoy absolute freedom of worship, as never before. As the prophet said: for My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations,” Katz stated.