Israel: Suspect shouts 'Allah Akbar,' police say intended suicide

Israel Police responded to an emergency call in the southern city of Beer Sheba, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old suspect after a wild chase.

The incident began when a report came in of the suspect shouting “Allah Akbar” while displaying erratic behavior and attacking civilians on Yitshak Ben Zvi street near the central train and bus station in Beer Sheba. When the police responded the incident only escalated.

An attempt was made to arrest the suspect, but the 30-year-old male continued to behave erratically, attacking a police officer and tried to steal a law enforcer’s service pistol and police car.

Continuing the arrest procedure, the officers used a taser and other means to try and stop the suspect, but the dangerous behavior continued.

Yaakov Lederman/Flash90

The police officers eventually fired a warning shot into the air, followed by a shot to the suspect’s leg. He was then arrested and transferred for medical treatment.

During the medical treatment, the 30-year-old suspect was pronounced dead. The man originally resided in the northern town of Tira, and it was unclear what he was doing in the southern city of Beer Sheba.

“In a preliminary investigation prior to the incident in Beer Sheba, the suspect threatened to commit suicide and was stopped by a traffic patrol officer but began to flee from the forces while driving erratically and fleeing toward security forces in the area of Soroka Hospital,” the Israel police explained in a statement.

“The district commander, Superintendent Amir Cohen, ordered the commander of the Negev Region to check all the circumstances,” the statement added, concluding “apparently this is an incident with a criminal background.”