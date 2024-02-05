Israeli bank freezes account of settler sanctioned by U.S.

Yinon Levi, an Israeli settler, recently sanctioned by the United States for alleged acts of violence in the West Bank, on Friday was notified that his Israeli bank accounts at Bank Leumi - both private and business - were frozen.

Several officials condemned the decision. Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said freezing "bank accounts of settlers without explanation and court hearing crosses the red line." He called "on the responsible parties in Israel to act immediately to return the bank accounts of the settlers that were closed."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"We greatly respect and appreciate our allies in the world, but we must not let anyone else run the State of Israel," he said referring to the U.S.

Additionally, Israel's minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi called the measure "scandalous" and "intolerable."

"Such abuse towards an Israeli citizen without any proper legal process is something that should not be allowed," said Karhi, adding that he transferred the issue for a legal review.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Bank Leumi became the first Israeli bank to act in response to the U.S. president Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions on four Israeli settlers. Bank Hapoalim also indicates it would comply with the sanctions to avoid legal implications across the ocean.

Israeli banks signed a pledge to comply with other countries' sanctions. Otherwise, they risk losing access to critical international payment systems, like it happened to Russian banks after the start of the war with Ukraine.

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90

Washington has recently increased pressure on Israeli settlers in the West Bank over rising violence against Palestinians. Most recently, U.S. president Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order, taking actions against the settlers.

