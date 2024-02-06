Revolutionizing healthcare innovation with $250,000 funding for startups in Israel

ARC Innovation has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative set to transform the landscape of medical technology development in Israel.

The newly announced ARC Accelerator, situated within the renowned Sheba Medical Center, aims to empower startups with financial backing, expert guidance, and an unparalleled support network.

Backed by a $10 million investment from Ilex Medical Ltd., the ARC Accelerator program marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Israel's healthcare sector. Dr. Moshe Ben Shaul, CEO of Ilex Medical Ltd., emphasized the importance of financing innovation and entrepreneurship, underscoring the transformative potential of technological advancements in healthcare delivery.

Sheba Medical Center

The ARC Accelerator program will offer participating startups a substantial $250,000 funding, with a focus on revolutionary medical technologies in senior health, women's health, and mental health. Combining face-to-face sessions and online interactions, the program seeks to nurture and guide entrepreneurs towards realizing their vision and maximizing their impact on global healthcare.

Professor Eyal Zimlichman, CEO of ARC Innovation and director of innovation and transformation at Sheba Medical Center, highlighted the accelerator's role in driving health systems transformation worldwide. With a commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at various stages of development, the program aims to catalyze economic growth in Israel and the global healthcare market.

Omer Fichman/FLASH90

Unique to the Israeli accelerator ecosystem, the ARC Accelerator introduces a novel financial model, providing unprecedented funding to startups. Moreover, as an integral part of Sheba Medical Center, participants will leverage Sheba's clinical expertise, global partnerships, educational insights, and investor relations to accelerate their growth trajectory.

Avner Halperin, CEO of Sheba Impact, emphasized the accelerator's role in catalyzing health technology innovations around Sheba Medical Center. By connecting startups with clinical knowledge, databases, and global hospital networks, the ARC Accelerator aims to drive transformative advancements in healthcare delivery.

The program is poised to launch its first cohort in the second quarter of 2024, inviting visionary investors to join in shaping its transformative journey.