Can an "experiment in coexistence" continue to grow and provide hope in war time?

Some see it as a model of peace and co-existence, others as a naïve and disconnected initiative.

More than 50 years after it was founded, Neve Shalom-Wahat al Salam, a small community of Jews and Arabs, continues to grow despite the difficult war times Israel is going through.

Neve Shalom, or Wahat al Salam (Oasis of Peace in English), was founded in 1969 by Father Bruno Hussar, a monk from the nearby Latrun monastery. The idea was to create a community where Jews and Arabs would share in the management, have equal rights, and equal facilities.

One of the main institutions here is the local elementary school, which was the first bilingual school in Israel. Outside of it, we met 4 students who told us about their personal experiences on October 7 and the days that followed.

“It was very scary in the first two weeks after October 7,” says Neta. Her friend Ahava adds, “We didn't expect it. It is very sad to start the [school] year in a war."

Another important facility here is the school for peace, a special seminary that was burnt in 2020 in an arson attack by an extreme right-wing activist. The director of the school, Dr. Nava Sonnenchein, is one of the founders of Neve Shalom.

“We wanted to create a model of how Jews and Palestinians can share this piece of land," says Dr. Sonnenchein. "We have an equal number of Jews and Muslims. It’s a growing community, we started with 4 families, now it’s 100. The second generation is coming to live here. We want to show that it is possible."

Over the years, the community has attracted many notable visitors, such as actress Jane Fonda and politician Hillary Clinton. The place has expanded, despite being attacked several times by extremists.

But some think its ability to inspire other places in Israel is limited. “I'm not here because I'm optimistic. I'm here because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than me, a part of hope," says Eldad Joffe, chairman of the municipal society in Neve Shalom. “In fact, I'm less optimistic. Not just because of what happened on October 7, but because of everything that has happened in the Israeli public discourse in the last 2 to 3 years."

In 2006, rock star Roger Waters performed here on the fields of Neve Shalom. His concert was considered a landmark event in the village. But in recent years, the former Pink Floyd' front man has become a controversial figure who has made inflammatory comments about Israel and a prominent figure in the BDS movement. Samah Salaime, a resident and the media coordinator of the village, has mixed feelings about Waters. "He picked a side, the Palestinian side. And you can't blame him. But it is a little bit painful that he has called the concert in Neve Shalom-Wahat al Salam a mistake," she says.

Salaime takes us to a unique building on the outskirts of the village: an egged-shaped structure called “The House of Silence.”

“We don’t have a synagogue, mosque, or a church in the village," says Salaime. “Anyone who wants to pray is invited to come here. The only condition is to respect other people and other religions, and not leave any symbols. I like the silent aspect. We talk a lot, we debate a lot, we have many discussions. But when you are here in the spiritual center, you are invited to listen."

It’s hard to tell what the future will bring to this village and how much this so-called “experiment of coexistence” will influence the rest of Israeli society in the wake of October 7. But in the meantime, the residents of Neve Shalom welcome visitors and hope to continue their daily life in this beautiful spot, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.