Man arrested for alleged incitement to murder Netanyahu on TikTok

A 40-year-old resident of Beersheba has been apprehended by authorities over content posted on the social media platform TikTok, suspected of "serious incitement to murder" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The arrest was carried out by the cyber branch of the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit, who took the individual into custody for questioning.

The suspect's arrest comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of threatening content against senior Israeli officials on various social media platforms.

Police have not provided specific details about the content in question, but it is understood to have contained explicit threats against Netanyahu.

Kobi Gideon / L.A.M

Following the interrogation, the individual is expected to appear before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing, where authorities will seek to extend his custody.

The nature of the potential charges against the suspect will likely be clarified during the legal proceeding.