Swastika gratified on Hebrew University campus, along with 'stop the genocide in Gaza'

A swastika was found drawn in a cubicle on the Hebrew University's Mount Scopus campus, along with the inscription "Stop the genocide in Gaza," according to the university's student union.

"A criminal decided to vandalize the Mount Scopus bathroom, express an unthinkable opinion against the State of Israel and even worse – draw a swastika," the Hebrew University Student Union said.

The student union contacted the school to demand the vandal or vandals be identified by reviewing security camera footage.

"The Hebrew University has zero tolerance for any expression of antisemitism," the school said in response. "We take this incident very seriously. The matter was dealt with immediately and the writing was erased upon discovery."

This comes as the Israel Defense Forces are engaged in ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip, responding to the surprise attack and massacre perpetrated by terrorists from the Palestinian enclave on October 7.

More than 240 hostages were taken hostage, of which 134 remain in Gaza. Last night, Israeli special forces managed to free two elderly men from captivity in Rafah.

The conflict has left more than a thousand Israelis dead and tens of thousands of Gazans in the ensuing operation against Hamas, the terrorist group in charge of Gaza. More than 10,000 of those killed have been identified as terrorists by Israel, but the war has sparked condemnation of alleged ethnic cleansing, an accusation vehemently denied by Israel.

The conflict also spread to Israel's northern border, with Hezbollah launching attacks against Israeli communities in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

For more on Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, click here.