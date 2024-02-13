"When I saw you, I felt the safest in the world," liberated hostages thank troops

Recently liberated hostages, Luis Herr and Fernando Marman, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The two men, who were freed from Hamas captivity in a daring operation, recorded a video message with their families, thanking the soldiers for their bravery and compassion.

Luis Herr, visibly moved, conveyed his deep appreciation, stating, "There are no words to describe the happiness when you brought us home to our grandchildren and children. Through you, we felt the people. You are the diamonds in the crown, a thousand thanks." His sentiment echoed the profound sense of relief felt by both hostages upon their safe return to Israel.

Fernando Marman, overcome with emotion and tears, expressed his profound gratitude, saying, "When I saw you, I felt the safest in the world." His words reflected the immense comfort and security provided by the IDF soldiers during the rescue operation.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday, provided an opportunity for the hostages and their families to express their gratitude directly to the soldiers who played a pivotal role in their rescue. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also joined in expressing gratitude, acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of the IDF soldiers. "You managed to free two of our brothers," he remarked, emphasizing the historic significance of the operation.

He continued, "I am here on behalf of many members of the Knesset who would like to be here and cannot due to field security limitations, and in the name of even more Israeli citizens - who wish to salute you, the heroes of Israel, the fighters of the IDF." Ohana highlighted the importance of the operation in not only rescuing the kidnapped individuals but also in strengthening Israel's deterrence power and restoring faith in the nation's abilities.