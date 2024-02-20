El Al offers free plane tickets to IDF soldiers for European destinations

In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their dedication and service amid the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, El Al, Israel's flag carrier airline, has announced plans to provide free plane tickets to IDF soldiers.

This initiative aims to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of the soldiers to the country's defense during the war.

The airline revealed that soldiers, both in regular service and reserves, who have served for a minimum of 30 days in active duty since October 7, will be eligible for the complimentary tickets. Additionally, soldiers must be members of El Al's "Matmid" frequent flyer club, although they can join the club at any time if they are not already members.

Eligible soldiers will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of European destinations, including Zurich, Sofia, Vienna, Athens, Paphos, Larnaca, Budapest, and Bucharest. The tickets will come with pre-selected seats and luggage allowances.

The free tickets will be valid for flights departing from Israel between May 5, 2024, and February 17, 2025, providing soldiers with flexibility in planning their travel arrangements.

"As a company that enlisted in the national effort at the very beginning of the war, we feel it is our obligation to give back to those who contributed to the country and our defense during this period," El Al said in a statement.