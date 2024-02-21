Israel grants permanent residency to heroic Gaza-born Bedouin

In a gesture of recognition and gratitude, Israel has granted permanent residency status to Hamid Abu Arar, a Bedouin man hailed as a hero for his courageous actions during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Abu Arar, who tragically lost his wife in the attack, displayed immense bravery by warning dozens of IDF soldiers about the impending danger, ultimately saving their lives.

"This day is an important day, we show the world that we are engaged in a battle against evil, against darkness, and that our partnership as sons of Abraham is strong and courageous," Israeli Minister of the Interrior Moshe Arbel stated, reflecting on the decision to grant permanent residency to Abu Arar.

Arbel further emphasized the significance of Abu Arar's actions, noting, "The courageous action you took, putting your life on the line minutes after they murdered your wife in cold blood in front of you, and saving the lives of dozens of soldiers - your actions and your words touched everyone's hearts."

Abu Arar's bravery and selflessness were evident when, despite the loss of his wife and sustaining injuries himself, he promptly alerted IDF soldiers about the impending attack. "Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers are all indebted to you. The Ministry of the Interior thanks you and declares you an integral part of the State of Israel," Arbel expressed.

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

The tragic events of October 7 unfolded when Abu Arar and his wife were targeted by Hamas terrorists while traveling in their vehicle. Despite the devastating loss of his wife, Abu Arar's swift actions helped prevent further casualties and saved the lives of numerous IDF soldiers.

Having been born in the Gaza Strip, Abu Arar lacked permanent residency status in Israel prior to this decision. However, his heroic deeds and the immense sacrifice he endured prompted the Israeli government to extend its support and recognition by granting him permanent residency.

In his statement, Arbel reaffirmed Israel's commitment to standing against terrorism and supporting those who display courage and resilience in the face of adversity.