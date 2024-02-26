David Edery, held hostage by Hamas in Ofakim on Oct 7, dies at 68

David Edery, the husband of Rachel Edery from Ofakim, has tragically passed away at the age of 68 on Monday.

The news of his death comes after he and his wife were held captive by Hamas terrorists in their home on Black Sabbath, October 7.

In a statement, the Mayor of Ofakim, Isaac Danino, expressed his condolences, stating, "I was sorry to hear about the passing of David, one of the veterans of the city of Ofakim, who was held hostage along with his wife in their home during the events of October 7, after the terrorists broke in."

Danino added, "The event did end peacefully and the couple survived, but David's family said that the event, as far as he was concerned, never ended for him."

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

Edery's family had noticed a deterioration in his condition in recent months, attributed to the traumatic experience he endured during the hostage situation. Unfortunately, his strength waned, and he passed away at the age of 68, just four months after his birthday.

"We send a big hug to the dear family members, Rachel Our heroine, and to the children Avitar, Hanit, and Tal. The entire city of Ofakim shares in the pain and sorrow you are experiencing in these hours," the mayor added.