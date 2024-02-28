Israeli Sheba Hospital ranked 9th best medical center globally

Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, Israel, has secured the prestigious 9th position among the world's top hospitals, according to a recent ranking by the American magazine Newsweek.

The hospital's remarkable achievement places it just behind Paris's Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, which holds the 8th spot.

The Newsweek ranking, released on Wednesday, selected Sheba Hospital from a pool of 2,400 medical centers across more than 30 countries worldwide. Located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Sheba Hospital has earned acclaim for its exceptional medical services and advanced healthcare facilities.

Omer Fichman/FLASH90

In addition to Sheba Hospital's recognition, other Israeli medical institutions also received notable rankings. Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv secured the 64th position, while Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva was ranked 158th. These rankings underscore Israel's growing reputation as a hub for cutting-edge medical care and innovation.

According to Newsweek's rankings, the top spot for the world's best hospital was claimed by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, USA. The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio secured the second position, followed by Toronto General - University Health Network in Canada.