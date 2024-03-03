There’s a remarkable group of women in uniform you should know about: Israel’s female Border Police

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of women interested in joining Israel's Border Police. This trend is indicative of a shifting societal mindset, where more women want to serve in combat roles.

Daniel Gitman / i24NEWS

Read the latest updates and in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war >>

Currently, approximately 35% of Israel's Border Police force is comprised of women.

The role of a Border Police officer is undeniably intense and demanding. These women exhibit extraordinary bravery in the face of danger, serving as the frontline defenders of their country.

i24NEWS

Border police are often the first to respond to terror attacks in Jerusalem, and their guard posts are under constant threat of attack by stabbings, car rammings, or shootings.

I witnessed these tensions as I rode along for a patrol through the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, where even children exhibited hostility by throwing objects at the armored vehicle in which we were traveling.

Daniel Gitman / i24NEWS

I joined Superintendent Moran and Staff Sergeant Liron on their patrols. Together, we walked the streets of Silwan where Arabs and Jews live side-by-side, the palpable tensions making the neighborhood feel less than friendly. I asked them about their motivations for joining the Border Police, and what specific challenges they face as women.

Watch here to find out: