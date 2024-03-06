Commission finds Netanyahu among officials personally responsible for deadly Mt. Meron disaster

Israel's State Commission into the Mount Meron disaster on Wednesday concluded a three-year-long review of the incident, finding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials personally responsible for the tragic death of 45 people during the Lag Ba'Omer holiday.

The committee placed responsibility on then-Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, the Likud party lawmaker currently serves as the Parliamentary speaker, and recommended he not not serve in that ministerial position in the future.

While finding Netanyahu personally responsible, the committee decided not to sanction him due to the "unique characteristics" of the elected prime minister role.

The harshest recommendation was leveled against Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, who still serves as the law enforcement's head, to be removed from his position for his responsibility in the tragic incident.

Shabtai was meant to conclude his tenure in January, but was kept on due to the war in Gaza, as such the committee stated due to the special circumstances it would leave the government to determine the correct date for his removal.

The committee found a range of law enforcement officials personally responsible, some "seriously" so, most of whom already left the Israel Police and those still there were recommended not to advance in rank. In particular, it recommended the head of licensing in the north district to be investigated further and possibly prosecuted.

AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner

Another harsh recommendation was placed on then-Religious Affairs Minister Ya'akov Avitan, calling for the rabbi from the Shas political party to never be appointed a minister in the future.

The report referenced decisions made ahead of the event, including approvals for conditions and outlines of the annual Lag Ba'Omer celebration at Mount Meron.