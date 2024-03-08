Demanding release of loved ones, hostage families block Israel's main highway

Family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza staged a protest on Friday, blocking Israel's main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The protesters sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the hostages have been "rotting in hell" for 154 days.

Demanding the release of their loved ones after 154 days in Hamas captivity,

protesters entered mock cages, illustrating the hostages' plight.

Others set tires on fire, blocking cars from passing through.