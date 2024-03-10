Marrying the Warrior: 10 IDF couples tie the knot in unique joint wedding

Ten couples stand underneath their wedding canopies, which are lined up side by side on a large stage. 1,500 guests look on as the brides and grooms take their vows in one of the largest join marriage ceremonies to ever take place in Israel.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90

The unique ceremony was organized by the Savyon Chabad Community as part of an initiative called "Marrying the Warrior." They are helping couples like these — whose previous wedding plans were derailed by the war — finally celebrate their unions.

In all of these couples, either the groom or bride have been serving in the IDF reserves, and have had to reschedule their dream day several times before the organizers stepped in with the special offer.

Such is the case of Moshe and his bride, who were supposed to get married on October 12. While a mass ceremony is the opposite of their initial plans for an intimate wedding, they were grateful for the chance to celebrate their coming together as a family, and participate in a larger display of joy and solidarity amid the war.

Watch more of the unique mass wedding here:

