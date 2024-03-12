Hebrew University suspends professor for remarks on Israeli 'geonicide,' Hamas sexual violence claims

The Hebrew University has suspended Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian from the Faculty of Law following a string of controversial remarks and actions, the university announced.

Shalhoub-Kevorkian, known for her outspoken criticism of Israel and Zionism, sparked outrage after appearing on Channel 14, where she accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and cast doubt on reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on October 7.

The university had initially requested Shalhoub-Kevorkian's resignation, but escalated to suspension in light of her latest statements and ongoing pressure from both the academic community and lawmakers.

In response to the controversy, the Hebrew University released a statement condemning Shalhoub-Kevorkian's remarks as "distorted" and expressing their repudiation of her views. They emphasized their institution's pride in being Israeli, public, and Zionist.

Shalhoub-Kevorkian holds the Lawrence D. Biele Chair in Law at the Faculty of Law-Institute of Criminology at the Hebrew University and is recognized as an expert in trauma, state crimes, criminology, surveillance, gender violence, and law and society.

Founded in 1918 and officially opened in 1925, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is a prestigious public research institution co-founded by Albert Einstein and Chaim Weizmann.