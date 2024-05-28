At least 1 killed, 5 wounded in clashes between Eritrean migrants in Tel Aviv

One person was killed overnight during clashes between Eritrean migrants in the Hatikva neighborhood in Tel Aviv. At least five more people were wounded in the incident, with three being seriously hurt, said the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Over 20 people are said to have been arrested. The police stated: "Following a report of a fight and riots, which included the throwing of stones, the use of clubs and spikes on Hagana Street by a number of suspects of Eritrean origin, large forces of police and security forces were rushed to the scene, and began to disperse the rioters."

The fight broke out between the supporters of Isaias Afwerki's government that has been in power since 1993 and the regime's opponents.

Earlier in May, the Forum of Refugee Organizations in Israel warned the police that there was a high risk of clashes ahead of Eritrean Independence Day celebrated on May 24. Shortly after the appeal, an opponent of the Eritrean regime was reportedly murdered in the Hatikva neighborhood.

Itai Ron/Flash90

The previous wave of clashes between the Eritrean migrants in Tel Aviv took place in September, when over 170 were wounded.

Eritrea is sometimes referred to as Africa's North Korea due to its human rights violations record and lack of democracy.

In an effort to avoid indefinite military conscription, unlawful detentions, religious and political prosecution, Eritreans flee the country. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported over 580,000 Eritrean refugees and asylum seekers globally.