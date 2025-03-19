100,000 protesters rally over Shin Bet chief's dismissal, renewed Gaza fighting

Severe clashes were reported in Jerusalem between protesters and policemen on Wednesday, with an estimated 100,000 across the country rallying against the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, and for the 59 hostages still in captivity.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads leading to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Gaza Street. The police put up pressure barriers, which the protesters managed to cross and advance on the street.

A Border Police force is deployed there, struggling to restore order, about 200 yards from Netanyahu's residence.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"We are taking to the streets because the Israeli government has lost its legitimacy," Opposition leader Yair Lapid said. "If you want to free the captives, want equality – take to the streets. This government does not stop at red. The only solution is a united nation that gathers and says, 'Enough. We will not break the law, we will continue to serve, but we will stand firm against a government that tries to dismantle the country.'"