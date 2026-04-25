11-year-old girl succumbs to wounds from Iranian missile strike

An 11-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after being critically injured by an Iranian missile strike on her family home.

Nesya Karadi passed away Friday at Sheba Medical Center, becoming the 21st civilian fatality in Israel since the current conflict began on February 28.

The attack occurred on April 1, just hours before the start of Passover. Officials confirmed the strike involved an Iranian missile equipped with a cluster warhead; a submunition directly hit the Karadi home, wounding 14 people.

Among the injured was Nesya’s father, a volunteer with the Magen David Adom paramedica service. In a final act of heroism before losing consciousness from his own injuries, he reportedly administered life-saving first aid to his daughter.

Hanoch Zeibert, the Mayor of Bnei Brak, expressed the city’s deep grief over the loss of a "pure child whose whole life was ahead of her," pledging the municipality's full support to the Karadi family during their ordeal