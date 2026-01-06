13-year-old killed, three injured after bus hits Orthodox protesters in Jerusalem

A 13-year-old boy was killed and three others injured Tuesday night after a bus ran into protesters during an Orthodox community demonstration in Jerusalem, according to rescue services and police.

Police told i24NEWS that at this stage, they do not believe the incident was a terrorist attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency service, confirmed that the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three injured individuals, aged 14 and 17, were treated on-site and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in mild condition.

The incident occurred in northern Jerusalem, near Bar-Ilan and Tsfania streets, where Orthodox demonstrators had gathered since the evening. Initial reports indicate the bus struck several people amid ongoing clashes.

Police said the demonstration was initially authorized and monitored with security measures to ensure public safety and the freedom to protest. However, a small group of demonstrators reportedly disrupted public order by blocking roads, vandalizing buses, setting trash bins on fire, and throwing objects at law enforcement officers.

The bus driver involved was taken into custody for questioning. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

A journalist on the scene was also slightly injured after being hit by a stone, according to officials. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.