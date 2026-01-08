16-year-old indicted for posing as licensed bus driver in Israel

A 16-year-old boy from the settlement of Karnei Shomron has been indicted after allegedly managing to work as a bus driver for the public transport company Tnufa for more than a month, without a license or anyone noticing.

According to the indictment, the teen used the identity documents of a licensed driver, including a photo from the driver’s ID and license, which he altered to match his own appearance.

He reportedly presented forged documents, and successfully passed a job interview, securing a position driving routes between the West Bank and central Israel.

During this period, he drove daily for long distances, transporting dozens of passengers per trip, totaling hundreds of unsuspecting riders, all while being underage, unlicensed, and uninsured.

The arrest occurred on December 24 during a routine police inspection on the Ra’anana-Kedumim route. At a stop in Ma’ale Shomron, officers asked the driver for his license. He presented a fake document and initially gave his name as “Ahmad” in Arabic. When further questioned, he struggled with Hebrew and was immediately removed from the bus along with the passengers and taken into custody.

The teen faces multiple charges, including driving without a license, reckless driving, use of a forged document, impersonation, driving without insurance, and obstructing a police officer.