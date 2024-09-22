17-year-old killed in car accident during rocket alert

The victim reportedly lost control of their vehicle when the siren sounded, leading to a crash • Three others were wounded in the accident

i24NEWS
1 min read
Une voiture détruite après un accident survenu pendant une alerte aux roquettes dans le nord d'Israël, dimanche 22 septembre 2024
A 17-year-old died Sunday morning in a car accident on Route 77, between the Ramat Yishai and and Zarzir interchanges, in the Jezreel Valley in Israel, during a rocket alert. 

Three other people were injured in the crash: a 20-year-old man injured seriously and two other passengers slightly injured.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency servies who arrived on the scene said they "saw a crashed car, trapped in the back was a teenager of about 17 years old, unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. After extracting him, we unfortunately had to confirm his death."

The police have opened an investigation, suspecting that the accident could be related to the occupants' reaction to the alarm sirens. This event occurs in a context of increased tensions in northern Israel, the target of rocket fire from Lebanon. Authorities have stepped up security measures, including suspending classes in schools in Haifa and areas further north until further notice.

