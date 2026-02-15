WATCH: 2 female IDF soldiers rescued from violent clashes in Israel's Bnei Brak

Two female IDF soldiers were rescued by police on Sunday after a disturbance erupted during their visit to the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak. According to police, the soldiers were in the city as part of a “welfare activity connected to their military service,” and the situation was brought under control after officers intervened.

During the unrest, several people reportedly suffered light injuries from pepper spray, and a police vehicle overturned. Footage from the scene also showed a police motorcycle set on fire amid the clashes. The police said they have arrested 12 troublemakers.

Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, strongly condemned the violence, describing those involved as a “small anarchist and violent group.” He stressed that the actions — attacking female soldiers, injuring police officers, and torching police property — were “serious and criminal,” while emphasizing that they did not represent the broader ultra-Orthodox community.

Israeli PM Netanyahu also issued a statement strongly condemning the incident. He noted that the attackers are part of an "extreme minority that does not represent the entire Haredi society." "This is serious and unacceptable," he added.

Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in an IDF announcement that he "views with severity and strongly condemns the attack." He added that "any harm to IDF soldiers committed by Israeli civilians is a serious crossing of a red line, and the attackers must be dealt with harshly."

Opposition figures issued harsh reactions. Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu, accused extremist rioters of behaving like terrorists and criticized the government for what he called inaction. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett said a “red line” had been crossed, warning that attacks on IDF soldiers in public constituted a breakdown of law and order.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz called the images from Bnei Brak a “moral low point,” urging police to prosecute those responsible and demanding unequivocal condemnation from coalition members and ultra-Orthodox leaders.

The incident follows a similar confrontation last month in Bnei Brak, when riots broke out during an appreciation event for parents of recruits from the Hashmonaim Brigade. In that case, police and Border Police forces were deployed after extremists attempted to disrupt the gathering, leading to injuries and multiple rescues.