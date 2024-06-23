2 Israelis killed by West Nile virus, 3 others on ventilators

Israel's Ministry of Health said that 21 people have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, of which 17 have been hospitalized with neurological symptoms. Of the confirmed patients, two patients died over the weekend in Petach Tikva's Beilinson Hospital. Three patients are on ventilators.

Since 2011, most of the patients diagnosed with the West Nile virus were over 65 years old. the next most affected age group was between the ages of 45-64. As a general rule, about 80 percent of those infected do not develop symptoms. About 20 percent of those infected will have symptoms of varying severity, including fever, general malaise, headaches, or generalized body aches. Neurological complications will appear in less than 1 percent of those infected.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health refined instructions for the medical teams and instructed them to emphasize the diagnosis and monitoring of the disease. In order to reduce exposure to mosquitoes, the Ministry of Health recommends using mosquito repellents and appropriate accessories to keep mosquitoes away in the living rooms, as well as turning on fans in the resting place.

West Nile virus has affected Israel for years and occurs mainly between the months of June and November. This year, the morbidity began earlier than usual, likely due to climate changes in Israel and around world. Humidity in the central part of the country may lead to increased reproduction of mosquitoes in this area. The risk of morbidity is highest among adults and people with immunosuppression issues.

In cases of West Nile virus, the Ministry of Health conducts an epidemiological investigation that is forwarded to the Environmental Protection Ministry for local pest control operations by the authorities. In addition, the Health and Environmental Protection Ministries inform the public about areas where mosquitoes infected with the virus are caught.