34 arrested after drone-dropped grenade injures four

Israeli police said Sunday morning that officers arrested 34 suspects overnight in a large-scale operation in the northern Arab town of Kfar Kanna, hours after an unusual and violent incident in which a grenade was dropped from a drone onto a residential building, injuring four people.

According to police, large forces from the Israel Police Northern District, along with the Border Police, raided dozens of targets across the town. The suspects are believed to be involved in a series of recent violent incidents connected to an ongoing feud between two local families.

The arrests followed an exchange of gunfire late Saturday night, during which a grenade was allegedly released from a drone hovering above a home.

The explosive penetrated the building, wounding four people inside. Police said a man in his 30s was seriously injured, while three others, women aged 40 and 18, and a man in his 80s, sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators said the shooting and grenade attack were part of a prolonged conflict between the Awawdeh and Taha families, which has persisted despite repeated reconciliation efforts. In the immediate aftermath of the violence, the head of the town’s reconciliation committee convened elders from both families, who agreed within hours to a “hudna” — an Islamic term referring to a temporary ceasefire.

Police said that, based on investigative findings, some of the detainees are expected to be brought before a court later Sunday, with authorities seeking to extend their remand. Northern District police said operations would continue in the area as part of broader efforts to combat violent crime, disrupt weapons trafficking, and respond swiftly to serious incidents.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns over rising levels of organized crime and gun violence in Israel’s Arab communities, where police say drones and other advanced methods are increasingly being used to carry out attacks.