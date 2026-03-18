50 new immigrants arrive in Israel, despite ongoing war

Amid ongoing missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon, immigration to Israel shows no signs of slowing.

On Tuesday, a special flight arrived carrying more than 50 new immigrants from France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in a joint operation by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, and the Keren Hayessod Foundation.

The arrivals included over 20 young families, 11 individuals traveling alone, four infants, including a five-month-old baby, and a 92-year-old senior. To ensure a smooth transition amid heightened security concerns, administrative procedures were completed on board the plane, allowing the new immigrants to receive official documents immediately upon landing.

The newcomers will settle across several cities, including Netanya, Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Modiin, Tel Aviv, Caesarea, Ashdod, Arad, Hadera, and Rishon LeZion. Two young individuals traveling alone will join a support program run by the Jewish Agency in Ra’anana.

Among the arrivals is a couple from New York—a teacher and a pediatric specialist—who chose to move to Israel to be near their daughter, already living in the country. Despite previous experiences with missile attacks, they told Ynet: “They will not prevent us from living here. We want to be in Israel more than anywhere else.”

Since the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, Israeli authorities report that over 60,000 new immigrants have arrived, with roughly 1,000 more currently in the process of making aliyah.