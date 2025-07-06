54,000 draft orders to be sent as IDF expands ultra-Orthodox recruitment

Recommended -

The IDF Manpower Directorate decided to launch a broad program to recruit ultra-Orthodox men on Sunday, with about 54,000 draft orders to be sent to deserters by the end of the month.

In terms of enforcement, the IDF will shorten the process – after three orders are received, the conscript will be defined as a deserter. The IDF also confirmed an i24NEWS report that there is a shortage of prison cells. The army has between 250-300 prison cells, while there is a potential for tens of thousands of deserters. In light of this, the possibility of opening more prison facilities is being considered.

In addition, a new program is set to begin to attract deserters, allowing them to enlist without serving time in prison. The soldier will serve on probation for a year, and if after a year he manages to remain within the framework, the suspended sentence against him will be canceled. The program is expected to be launched in September, for a limited period of time.