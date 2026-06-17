'A springboard for life': how Belev Echad is helping Israel's wounded veterans rebuild

"A springboard for life:" that's how Belev Echad, an organization founded in 2008 to support wounded Israeli soldiers and victims of terror, describes its latest initiatives aimed at helping a growing population of veterans recovering from physical injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As Israel continues to grapple with the human cost of years of conflict—particularly since the October 7 attacks—the organization has expanded its rehabilitation efforts beyond traditional support services. Alongside its dedicated center, open daily from 10 am to 8 pm, Belev Echad has launched new personal development, leadership, and community-building programs designed to help participants rebuild their lives.

At a five-star hotel overlooking the Sea of Galilee, dozens of wounded veterans gather for a weekend retreat. Many have never met before. Bringing them together is precisely the point.

The goal, organizers say, is to create a support network among young men and women whose lives have been permanently altered by war.

What stands out immediately is their youth. Most of the participants sustained their injuries within the past three years. There is also a noticeable increase in the number of young women, reflecting the prominent role female soldiers have played in combat units since the outbreak of the war following the October 7 massacres.

For many participants, recovery means finding purpose through new challenges.

In a historic first, a football team made up entirely of wounded veterans and PTSD survivors will compete in the Maccabiah Games in Miami this November.

"We've built a highly competitive team, we train regularly, and we are showing the world what it truly means to live with PTSD," says Ron, who lost an eye after being shot several years ago.

Nearby, participants in the organization's combat sports program train together, their scars visible reminders of the battles they endured.

"It's a way to push ourselves and remember that strength is mental, not just physical," one coach explains. "The discipline we learn here extends far beyond sports."

Among the newest participants is an armored corps officer who was critically wounded by a sniper's bullet in Gaza a year ago.

"I joined the association after multiple surgeries and a long rehabilitation process," he says. "My life completely changed. This program gives me tools to return to a normal routine and helps reduce my stress. Most importantly, it reminds me that I'm not alone. We're rebuilding ourselves together."

Running has become another cornerstone of the organization's rehabilitation efforts.

The program is led by Yoni, who suffered severe leg injuries during the war in Gaza. While some people run to escape, he says he prefers to "run for life."

His motivation is deeply personal. A decade ago, Yoni donated a kidney to his younger sister, who was seriously ill. She promised him that if she recovered, they would one day run the New York City Marathon together. That promise is now set to become reality in November 2026.

Today, Yoni runs alongside fellow wounded veterans and survivors of terror attacks—many of whom initially struggled to complete even a single kilometer.

"It's a victory," he says. "My leg was shattered, I had shrapnel throughout my body, and I was dealing with PTSD. At first, I couldn't understand how running could help because I was constantly in pain and exhausted. But Belev Echad taught me to take it one step at a time. Now I run four times a week and cover dozens of kilometers. It's therapy. It gives you purpose. It gets you out of the house and helps you manage anxiety as part of a team."

The organization also operates surfing programs, where participants challenge both physical and emotional limitations, as well as canine therapy initiatives that allow veterans to build trust and connection through interactions with specially trained dogs.

One participant, who lost sight in one eye after being wounded in Gaza, says the programs have helped restore confidence and independence. Others describe the comfort of receiving unconditional affection from the therapy dogs while navigating the emotional scars of war.

For Neta, who suffered severe injuries in a Hezbollah rocket attack, the greatest benefit is the sense of community.

"These weekends force us to leave our homes, come together, and laugh again," she says. "Every one of us has a different story and different challenges, but we're always there for each other. That's not just a slogan. Together we're stronger, and together we will win."

Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, the founders of Belev Echad, say the organization's mission begins where military service ends.

"When a soldier is wounded defending the people of Israel, our responsibility does not end on the battlefield—it begins there," they say. "These heroes gave their bodies and souls for us. It is our sacred privilege to stand beside them, help them heal, and remind them every day that they are never alone."

Later that evening, journalist, author, and comedian Hanoch Daum joins the group. Through humor and personal stories, he encourages participants to find strength even in their darkest moments.

Yet the weight of their experiences remains ever-present.

When Daum asks the room who has lost one, two, three, or even more than ten comrades in combat, every hand rises.

It is a stark reminder of a generation deeply scarred by war.

But it is also a testament to the power of community and support—proof that organizations like Belev Echad are helping ensure that no wounded soldier is left to carry the burden of recovery alone.