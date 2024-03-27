Actor Idan Amedi turns down nomination to light torch in Independence Day ceremony

Singer and actor Idan Amedi, who has recovered after being seriously injured during the fighting in Gaza, says he will not light one of the twelve torches at Israel's upcoming Independence Day ceremony.

On his Instagram account, Amedi justified his decision, explaining he felt he did not deserve the honor any more than all the other soldiers who have fought since October 7.

"In the past few days, the press has told me that I was chosen to light a torch at the Independence Day ceremony. There is no greater honor than that, but unfortunately I will not be able to receive it this year. We have encountered so many heroes since that black Saturday, and I have fought alongside some of them, both in the past and during the current war. This year, I will stay at home and join in their memory like many people in Israel. I hope in the future to maybe have the right to light a torch thanks to the words I write, and not because of the war," he wrote.

"I would like to thank everyone who recommended me for this honor, the Defense Minister and the committee members. May the memory of Alexei, Akiva, Gavri, Eliran and all the other fallen soldiers be a blessing," he added.

In the same message, Amedi wrote that he never felt more sure that he was doing the right thing than when he was fighting in the Gaza Strip: "Everywhere I went, I was met by surprised soldiers who would ask what I was doing there. But when I was laying on the ground, dusty, with equipment and weapons, I felt more than ever that I belonged to my people."

"I am proud of the choices I have made. It was clear to me that this time I was fighting for the future of my children, Yaeli and Jonathan," Amedi concluded.

The Fauda actor was injured in an explosion on January 8 while serving as a reservist in the combat engineering unit in Gaza.

The Independence Day ceremony (Yom Ha'atzmaut) will take place on the evening of May 13. The lighting of the 12 torches by Israelis being recognized for their contributions to their diverse fields and communities is considered the highlight of the ceremony.