After 4,118 days, Lt. Hadar Goldin’s remains return from Gaza

After more than a decade of relentless efforts, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Second Lieutenant Hadar Goldin is the kidnapped fallen soldier returned from the Gaza Strip on Sunday for burial in Israel.

Late Saturday night, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met with the Goldin family following reports that the soldier’s body had been located in Gaza.

Lt. Goldin, born in 1991 in the Ashchar community, served as a team commander in the reconnaissance company of the Givati Brigade. On August 1, 2014, shortly after a ceasefire following Operation Protective Edge, he was killed in a clash with terrorists in a tunnel near Rafah, along with two other soldiers.

Recordings released a year later captured the announcement of the Hannibal Procedure following the abduction of his body.

The Goldin family endured years of uncertainty and pain. Lea Goldin, Hadar’s mother, said previously, “Bringing fallen soldiers to a Jewish burial is the most Jewish value. A value of mutual responsibility. Unfortunately, it no longer exists.” The family’s struggle mirrored that of other bereaved families, including that of Oron Shaul, another soldier kidnapped in 2014 during the battle in Shuja’iyya.

Following the October 7 massacre and abductions, the Goldin family’s public campaign was partly overshadowed by efforts to rescue new hostages. Hemi Goldin, Hadar’s brother, shared, “I had to deal with a situation where my daughter stood in front of the pictures of those who returned alive. And without a heart. Why doesn’t Hadar have a heart on his picture? He needs a heart, and that’s what we’re doing.” Another brother, Tzur, added, “For 10 years, the State of Israel has used one strategy, and this will be the correction for the abandonment of my brother.”

Despite the challenges, the family continued to advocate for the return of abductees. Ayelet Goldin, Hadar’s sister, attended demonstrations at Hostages Square, stating, “I don’t see this as a demonstration, I see it as support, as resonance, as a society shouting out. See the value in every Israeli.”

Earlier this year, the bodies of Oron Shaul and Avera Mengistu, an Ashkelon resident held captive since 2014, were returned to Israel. Lt. Goldin had remained the only captive from that period not returned, until now. His father reflected: “We have been on a very long journey. When there is a will, things are found and returned.”