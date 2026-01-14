After Gaza injury, Idan Amedi returns to the stage- and to reserve duty

More than two years after suffering serious injuries in combat in the Gaza Strip, Idan Amedi is stepping back into two defining roles of his life, as an artist and as a soldier.

Amedi is set to launch a new concert tour on February 18 at Tel Aviv’s Homegrown Hall, a venue rich with personal meaning. It was there that he first returned to the stage following his injury and lengthy rehabilitation, making the opening show a symbolic full-circle moment in his recovery and career.

Over the past year, Amedi has steadily rebuilt his musical presence, performing at major venues including Heichal Tozert Haaretz and culminating in a massive concert at Hayarkon Park attended by tens of thousands.

The tour drew more than 150,000 fans in Israel and abroad and was ultimately named Show of the Year by critics.

His Hayarkon Park performance carried particular emotional weight. The crowd was filled with soldiers’ flags, wounded veterans, and bereaved families, and a sudden power outage transformed the concert into a spontaneous, unified singalong, an evening that came to symbolize national solidarity and remembrance.

Alongside his artistic return, Amedi has also resumed active reserve duty in the IDF for the first time since his injury. The move underscores his continued commitment to military service and reflects his determination to balance creative expression with national duty, even after a long and difficult recovery.