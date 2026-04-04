Air travel to Israel disrupted as airlines extend suspensions through September

Air traffic to Israel remains heavily disrupted, with major international carriers extending suspensions through the summer amid ongoing security concerns linked to the regional conflict.

United Airlines has suspended flights until Sept. 7, while Air Canada has also halted service on its Toronto route through the same date. Delta Air Lines has pushed its suspension to Sept. 5.

Other airlines are maintaining shorter but potentially extendable pauses. American Airlines has canceled flights through April 24, and Wizz Air has suspended operations until April 20. Air France is currently planning to resume service on April 19, pending security conditions.

The Lufthansa Group — including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings — has extended cancellations until May 31. British Airways and KLM have also grounded flights through mid- to late May.